KIEV, April 30 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk threatened his government on Wednesday with a
reshuffle if it failed to meet the demands of the people,
venting frustration with Kiev's failure to restore law and order
in the country's east.
With Kiev's authority crumbling in its industrial eastern
regions, where pro-Russian separatists have seized buildings
with little opposition from police, some critics say the central
government has become all but paralysed by infighting.
"The country demands action and results. If there is such
action and results that means the government is doing its job,"
Yatseniuk told a government meeting.
"If in the near future such action and results fail to
appear, that means there will be personnel changes."
Yatseniuk said he hoped a decision from the International
Monetary Fund later on Wednesday on a $17 billion bailout would
be "positive" and offer a much-needed boost to his government,
which has been blighted by sometimes contradictory messages.
He said ministers would also pass to parliament a law on
conducting a nationwide poll on Ukrainian unity and territorial
integrity, "those questions which worry Ukraine today", on May
25 when Ukraine is due to hold a presidential election.
The poll is non-binding but an attempt to thwart the demands
of pro-Russian rebels to hold a referendum on independence on
May 11 for at least two eastern regions.
