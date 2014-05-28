BERLIN May 28 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk called on Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to bloc
the border to Ukraine to prevent guerrillas entering the
country, adding that if Russian influence was eliminated the
crisis could be ended swiftly.
"The situation in the east is deteriorating. A number of
trucks full of live ammunition, full of Russian-trained
guerrillas crossed the Russian border into Ukraine," Yatseniuk
said.
"We ask Russia and Putin to block the border to Ukraine ...
If Russia is out of this game we can handle this situation in a
week, but as they are supporting and financing them, and
providing them access to Ukrainian territory this creates huge
difficulties for us."
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, writing by Annika Breidthardt)