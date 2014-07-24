KIEV, July 24 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk tendered his resignation on Thursday to parliament after upbraiding politicians for failing to pass laws on energy and on the budget to increase financing for the army.

"I announce my resignation in connection with the collapse of the coalition and the blocking of government initiatives," he told parliament.

