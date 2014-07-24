UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
KIEV, July 24 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk tendered his resignation on Thursday to parliament after upbraiding politicians for failing to pass laws on energy and on the budget to increase financing for the army.
"I announce my resignation in connection with the collapse of the coalition and the blocking of government initiatives," he told parliament.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Natalia Zinets, editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders