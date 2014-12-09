(Adds quote on corruption, comments from presidential
representative on need for privatisation of Naftogaz)
KIEV Dec 9 Ukraine will conduct audits of state
companies with a view to selling stakes on international
markets, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Tuesday, as
part of the new government's drive to reform corrupt and
inefficient state institutions.
Around 1,500 state firms cannot be privatised by law at
present, but the Kiev government will recommend abolishing this
rule for 1,200 in an effort to stamp out graft, Yatseniuk said
at a government meeting.
"Opaque state firms spend billions without any system of
control with a management appointed on a political basis ...
State companies have essentially fallen into the private hands
of one political group or another," he said.
Kiev is under pressure to reform state-controlled energy
concern Naftogaz, whose financial deficit of 110 billion hryvnia
($7.1 billion) is three times larger than the national budget
deficit partly due to a complicated system of subsidies.
"We will introduce a mechanism of auditing all state
companies according to international standards and to sell
stakes on international markets," Yatseniuk said.
His comments echoed those by a representative of Ukrainian
President Petro Poroshenko in London, who called for Naftogaz to
be privatised.
Naftogaz subsidies are "skyrocketing" and costing the state
around 10 times the budget for the army, Dmytro Shymkiv, the
president's deputy chief of staff, said at a Ukraine Investment
conference on Tuesday.
Yatseniuk said the government would change the gas subsidy
system to match market standards. "We will raise all energy
prices and tariffs to the market level," he said.
Further price rises will be deeply unpopular in Ukraine.
After a year of political upheaval and a separatist revolt in
the east, Ukrainians face a winter in poverty with prices rising
sharply, the currency crumbling and a nearly bankrupt state
dependent on foreign aid and in no position to offer any help.
The government has already increased consumer gas prices by
50 percent this year. But this has failed to make a difference
to Naftogaz's bottom line due to the expense of buying foreign
gas when the national hryvnia currency is near all-time lows.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev,; Sam Wilkin and Marc
Jones in London; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by
Elizabeth Piper and Mark Heinrich)