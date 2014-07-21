KIEV, July 21 President Vladimir Putin should
understand that "it's enough already", Ukrainian Prime Minister
Arseny Yatseniuk said on Monday, criticising the Russian leader
for handing weapons to rebels fighting Kiev's forces in eastern
Ukraine.
"I do not expect anything from the Russian government. They
supplied weapons, they sent in fighters. Putin should understand
that it's enough already. This is not a conflict between Ukraine
and Russia. It is an international conflict," he told a news
conference.
"Russia is on the dark side, on the side of the devil."
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
editing by Timothy Heritage)