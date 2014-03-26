* Russian residential markets holding up so far -CEO

* Finland and Russia account for 93 pct of sales

* Shares have fallen 26 pct this year

By Jussi Rosendahl and Sakari Suoninen

HELSINKI, March 26 The chief executive of Finnish construction group YIT, the biggest foreign housebuilder in Russia, said the company must look elsewhere for future growth to safeguard the company's long-term stability.

Though YIT's Kari Kauniskangas says the company's Russian sales have yet to be affected by the seizure of Crimea, Finland's close business ties with Russia mean that European Union and U.S. sanctions against Moscow have a disproportionate knock-on effect for the Nordic nation's companies.

Shares in YIT have fallen by 26 percent since the start of the year, with the weaker rouble and increased economic uncertainty created by the Ukraine crisis seen cutting into its Russian profits on top of continuing weakness in the Finnish housing market.

Finland and Russia together account for 93 percent of the group's sales. YIT gains 27 percent of its 2 billion euro ($2.8 billion) revenues from Russia and had been planning to expand in its neighbour's vast market.

While CEO Kauniskangas says it has been "business as usual" so far in Russia and that the housing market there has developed as expected, a prolonged crisis could change that.

SANCTIONS IMPACT

"If the situation continues for a longer period or escalates, if there will be harsher sanctions, it is clear that it will have an impact on us, it will have an impact on housing demand in Russia," he told Reuters.

Finnish authorities have been in close contact with the company, Kauniskangas said, adding that he welcomed Finnish politicians' efforts to defuse the crisis without further economic damage.

YIT last month cut its 2014-16 growth target to 5-10 percent from its previous goal of more than 10 percent and said that sales could remain flat this year.

Kauniskangas said the latest developments in Ukraine have not affected the company's targets.

"Perhaps we will consider it later when we have more perspective and some distance to this," the CEO said. "But Finnish and Russian economies are strongly linked to each other. From the company stability point of view, growth outside Finland and Russia is an important thing."

Turning to the Finnish market, Kauniskangas shrugged off recent downgrades to economic growth forecasts.

Banks have been opening the lending taps again, which could prove a positive for the housing market, he said, adding that there is still pent-up demand in the Finnish property market. ($1 = 0.7258 Euros) (Editing by David Goodman)