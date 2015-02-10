* Russia, Germany, France, Russia to hold Ukraine summit
* Former mine electrician rose to head separatists
* Zakharchenko gives rebels semblance of unity, authority
By Aleksandar Vasovic
DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 10 Separatist leader
Alexander Zakharchenko will not be present at a summit on east
Ukraine this week but his actions will help determine the
success or failure of any peace deal.
While Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen in the West
as holding the key to peace, Zakharchenko is regarded vital for
ensuring Moscow's decisions are implemented.
The 38-year former mine electrician, who often carries a
pistol and knife and usually wears combat fatigues, has been
tightening his grip on power since being named prime minister of
the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) last August.
A Donetsk native, he has succeeded where a succession of
Russians parachuted in by Moscow failed - by bringing at least a
semblance of unity and authority to the ragtag separatists.
"Russia dropped its maximum goal of conquering Ukraine and
bringing (ex-President Victor) Yanukovich back to power," Yuriy
Butusov, the Kiev-based editor of the Censor.net Internet
portal, said of Zakharchenko's role.
"Russian operatives were no longer needed, so Moscow wanted
a local man with enough influence and skill to unify and
coordinate various battalions and their commanders," said
Butusov, who has covered the region since before the conflict
began and regularly travels there.
When he took over in the DNR seven months ago, the
separatists looked on the verge of defeat by government forces.
Backed by what Kiev and the West said was an injection of
Russian troops and weapons, the rebels turned the tide of the
conflict and forced Kiev into talks and a ceasefire agreement
last September even though the truce never fully took hold.
Moscow denies sending in arms and soldiers. But with
Russia's backing Zakharchenko went on to win an election in
November that was not recognised abroad and oversaw a rebel
advance last month that pushed back Kiev's forces.
It was Zakharchenko who in effect declared the ceasefire
dead, calling up new troops and saying the separatists would
push government troops back to the edge of Donetsk region.
The new hostilities were key to France and Germany launching
a peace initiative which resulted in Wednesday's summit being
scheduled in Belarus with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.
KREMLIN PUPPET OR HIS OWN MAN?
Zakharchenko did not reply to interview requests. He has
regularly praised Putin and congratulated him on his 62nd
birthday, but has never said he takes orders from him.
Supporters see Zakharchenko as a tough leader they can
respect.
Recent Russian television footage showed Zakharchenko
continuing to talk to journalists after one of his bodyguards,
standing just behind him, appeared to be shot by a sniper.
"We were dodging bullets but he didn't even flinch," said a
rebel commander who gave his name only as The Ironside.
Zakharchenko rose to prominence when he and other men from
Oplot, a street-fighting club, armed with old rifles and
machineguns, stormed Donetsk city hall almost a year ago at the
start of the rebellion against Kiev's rule.
He said they were restoring order, but Oplot took over local
television transmitters and other property. By mid-2014 he was
military commander of Donetsk, using Oplot's muscle to ensure
control of the city.
He forged sometimes tense alliances with other rebel units
and was wounded in the arm in battle, earning him a medal from
ex-rebel leader Igor Strelkov, who commissioned him as a major.
He also won three more medals, which he often wears in public.
As Russian-born leaders including his predecessor Alexander
Borodai, Strelkov and deputy prime minister Vladimir Antufeev
faded from the scene and left Ukraine, his rise continued.
Promising a better life while campaigning for the November
election, in which he was the only major candidate, he said
pensions should be "higher than in Poland."
"Pensioners should have enough to take a safari trip to
Australia once a year to shoot kangaroos," he said.
He also told voters: "We are like the United Arab Emirates.
Our region is very rich ... the only difference is that they
don't have a war and we do."
For Kiev and the United States, he is little more than a
Kremlin tool.
Samantha Power, the U.S. Permanent Representative to the
United Nations, said Zakharchenko's statements - which he has
sometimes reversed after speaking out of turn - failed to hide
Moscow was pulling the shots in east Ukraine.
"Zakharchenko's statements are a problem for Russia because
they are too straightforward," she said.
(Editing by Timothy Heritage and Janet McBride)