* Proposed 30-km "buffer zone" will be free of big guns
* Moscow denies its military officials taking part in talks
* Fulfils deal in Minsk on Sept. 19, building on ceasefire
(Adds quotes, background)
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Sept 26 Talks began on Friday to mark out
a 30-km (19-mile) buffer zone between Ukrainian government
forces and pro-Russian separatists in the country's east, but
Moscow was coy about its role and denied that Russian military
officials had taken part.
A statement by the military in Kiev said a Ukrainian team
met a 76-member group of Russian officers north of the major
Ukrainian city of Donetsk to work on establishing the zone,
designed to put government and separatist forces out of striking
range of each other.
"Today at 0800 a working group ... began its work.
Representatives of the Ukrainian side, a monitoring group from
the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE)and 76 Russian servicemen took part," a statement said.
An OSCE spokesman in Kiev, Michael Bociurkiw, said monitors
from the 57-nation security and rights watchdog had observed
Ukrainian and Russian military officers at preliminary talks in
the town of Soledar.
"We were there in line with our mandate. The purpose was to
listen to all sides, evaluate the possible contribution the SMM
(special monitoring mission) may play and to be helpful for the
effective implementation of a ceasefire," Bociurkiw said.
In Moscow, the Foreign Ministry denied any of its military
had met a Ukrainian team to work out details of the buffer zone.
"...All questions linked with realising the ceasefire regime
are to be discussed between representatives of the Ukrainian
side and representatives of the separate regions of Donetsk and
Luhansk regions," it said, referring to the separatists.
"The role of the Russian side ... is, together with the OSCE
mission, to provide this process with all necessary support."
Separately, a ministry spokesman denied the presence of
Russian military, saying: "There are no service personnel of
ours there. This statement (by the Ukrainian military) does not
correspond to reality."
There was no ready explanation for the disparity in versions
of who was at Friday's meeting, though Moscow appeared at pains
to minimise its own role and put the accent on the need for Kiev
to talk to the separatists.
MAPPING OUT BUFFER STRIP
The Kiev military statement made no mention of any
participation by separatist representatives in Friday's meeting.
One monitoring insider said the Ukrainian and Russian
delegations had been headed by a general on each side.
The meeting was to map out the line and limits of a buffer
zone from which artillery and other heavy military equipment
would be withdrawn, and underpin a fragile ceasefire called by
President Petro Poroshenko on Sept. 5.
Envoys from Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE agreed at a meeting
in the Belarussian capital of Minsk on Sept. 19 to establish the
buffer strip and reinforce the truce which Poroshenko called
after government forces suffered big battlefield losses.
Despite what Kiev and Western governments say is
incontrovertible proof, Russia denies the direct involvement of
its troops in backing the rebels against forces loyal to
Ukraine's pro-Western government, as well as accusations that it
has been arming them.
The Ukrainian leadership has attributed reverses on the
battlefield to direct intervention by Russian troops in a
conflict that has killed more than 3,000 people.
The Minsk memorandum foresees the warring sides each pulling
out large-calibre artillery and other heavy weapons, and
removing mines, to create a buffer zone that will put each out
of striking range of the other.
A Ukrainian military statement said the zone would be
divided into four or five security sectors which would be
monitored by OSCE officials and by Ukraine and Russia.
"This group, in particular, will work on defining the lines
of separation and defining the so-called buffer zone," Ukrainian
military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said.
"It will monitor the fulfilment of the (Minsk) agreements,
separate the warring sides and guarantee this 30-km zone,"
another military official, Vladyslav Seleznyov, said.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev, Gabriela
Baczynska and Thomas Grove in Moscow; Editing by Mark Heinrich)