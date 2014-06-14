KIEV, June 14 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko summoned his defence and security chiefs for consultations on Saturday after pro-Russian separatists shot down a military transport plane in east Ukraine, killing 49 people.

"All those involved in cynical acts of terrorism of this magnitude must be punished. Ukraine needs peace. However, the terrorists will receive an adequate response," Poroshenko said in a statement released by his press service.

(Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)