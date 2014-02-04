(Adds details)

KIEV Feb 4 Ukraine's central bank offered on Tuesday to sell dollars on the interbank market after two days of inactivity, moving to try to stem strong demand for dollars prompted by widespread unrest in the country.

The bank defended the hryvnia staunchly last year, clinging to the currency's crawling peg even before Ukraine secured a $15 billion loan agreement with Russia which pulled the country from the brink of default in December.

But it appears to have eased its tight grip over the currency since mid-January, allowing it to tumble as much as 2.5 percent against the dollar last Friday - the currency's biggest one-day fall since October 2009.

The bank offered dollars at 8.60 hryvnias on Tuesday, according to Reuters data, compared to 8.40 on Jan. 30. The hryvnia was quoted at 8.75 per dollar, having closed at 8.65 on Monday.

Analysts link the currency's slide to uncertainty over the Russian aid package and mass anti-government protest which have swept Ukraine since Kiev walked away from a trade agreement with Europe in November last year.

Prior to Moscow's bailout, the cost of maintaining the peg had contributed to halving central bank reserves from highs of around $40 billion reached in 2011.

Ukraine's dollar bonds rallied sharply on Monday on speculation that the country, racked by mass anti-government protests, might get financial support from Western powers.

However, EU officials later played down weekend comments from EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton that Europe and the United States were working to offer funds to help Ukraine enact reforms to stabilise its political system.

Following a series of concessions to opposition leaders from embattled president Viktor Yanukovich in January, the Ukrainian parliament was in session on Tuesday to discuss possible reforms to the 2004 constitution. (Writing by Pavel Polityuk and Jack Stubbs; Editing by Janet Lawrence, John Stonestreet)