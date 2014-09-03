KIEV, Sept 3 Ukraine's central bank offered to sell dollars on Wednesday at 12.90 hryvnias and to buy at 12.40 hryvnias in its second intervention this month.

On Tuesday the bank offered to sell dollars at 13.00.

The hryvnia was quoted at 12.26-12.65 to the dollar at around 0915 GMT. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, editing by John Stonestreet)