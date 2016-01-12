By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 12 The U.S. Department of
Homeland Security said on Tuesday it was helping Ukrainian
authorities investigate an apparent attack last month on the
country's power grid that caused a blackout for 80,000 customers
of western Ukraine's Prykarpattyaoblenergo utility.
Experts have widely described the Dec. 23 incident as the
first known power outage caused by a cyber attack. Ukraine's SBU
state security service has blamed Russia for the incident, while
U.S. cyber firm iSight Partners linked it to a Russian hacking
group known as "Sandworm."
