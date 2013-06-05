(Repeats to additional Reuters codes)
By Olzhas Auyezov and Laura Noonan
KIEV/LONDON, June 5 A Ukrainian court has frozen
the ownership of the local units of two stricken Cypriot banks,
making it impossible for them to sell off in the short term more
than 240 million euros ($314 million) of assets held in Ukraine.
Rulings posted on the Ukrainian court's online database show
the Kiev commercial court had imposed the freeze on subsidiaries
of Bank of Cyprus (BoC) and Laiki Bank,
pending lawsuits brought by two locals in protest at heavy
losses imposed on large depositors.
Depositors in the two banks stand to lose up to 60 percent
of their deposits above 100,000 euros, after a 10 billion euros
March rescue of the sun-soaked island demanded massive
contributions from savers.
Cyprus has long served as tax haven of choice for many
executives in the former Soviet Union, including Ukraine where
Cyprus is the main source of foreign direct investment.
BoC's Ukrainian unit told Reuters in an email the court had
barred it from selling assets. The court used the same wording
with regard to Laiki's subsidiary.
A Nicosia-based spokesman for BoC said the group would not
comment on the proceedings at this stage. He declined to answer
questions on whether the bank was planning to sell down its
Ukrainian assets as part of its rehabilitation.
"Although the (Ukrainian unit of the) Bank of Cyprus will
continue to follow court rulings until they are cancelled, such
rulings do not in any way affect the work of the bank," BoC's
Ukrainian office said.
LEGAL ACTIONS
The full impact on savers of the Cyprus bailout won't be
known until the end of the month, when the value of the banks'
portfolios has been fully assessed.
This Saturday, 75 days after the restructuring decisions
were taken, is the cut-off point for legal actions against the
measures and depositors associations in Cyprus are expected to
also file suits.
The Ukrainian case involves two local companies who bought
the claims of two parties who originally held deposits at the
banks.
A Ukrainian firm called RVT Trans is suing Laiki for $4.7
million, while another called Luksori Smart is seeking 11.2
million euros from BoC.
Following requests from plaintiffs, the court last month
ordered shares in both bank's Ukrainian subsidiaries to be
frozen. It was unclear how long the trials themselves itself
could take.
BoC's website said it had assets worth about 240 million
euros in Ukraine on April 1, 2013, and shareholders' funds of
almost 70 million euros, supporting a business with 44 branches
in 14 regions.
Laiki's Ukrainian subsidiary, PJSC Marfin Bank, had 59
branches according to the bank's most recent annual report,
dated 2011.
Bank of Cyprus took over some of Laiki's international
businesses in Romania and the UK, but the Ukrainian operations
remain part of Laiki, which is being wound down for the benefit
of its creditors. Laiki's Nicosia-based spokesman did not
respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 0.7642 euros)
(Additional reporting by Michele Kambas in Nicosia; Editing by
David Holmes)