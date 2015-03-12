(Repeats Thursday's item withot changes) LONDON, March 11 As Ukraine heads for talks with holders of its sovereign dollar debt, bonds are changing hands for less than half their face value as markets brace for a restructuring. The tables below outline Ukraine's sovereign dollar bonds and the key foreign portfolio investors who hold them, compiled from the Thomson Reuters eMAXX database. Franklin Templeton is the biggest holder of Ukrainian debt across the bond curve, and the country's creditors include bond giants PIMCO and Blackrock. UKRAINE CREDIT RATING: Standard & Poor's CCC-, Outlook Negative Moody's Caa3 Fitch CC UKRAINE'S EUROBONDS: MATURITY AMOUNT Sept 23 2015 $500 million Oct 13 2015 600 mln euros Dec 20 2015 $3 billion June 17 2016 $1.2 billion Nov 21 2016 $1 billion July 24 2017 $2.6 bln Nov 3 2017 $568 million Nov 14 2017 $700 mln Dec 7 2017 $550 mln April 20 2018 $690 mln May 16 2019 $1 billion Sept 23 2020 $1.5 bln Feb 23 2021 $1.5 bln Nov 28 2022 $2.2 bln April 17 2023 $1.2 bln May 16 2019 $1 bln US(guaranteed) Top foreign holders of Ukrainian sovereign bonds: Managing Firm Name: USD Par Bonds ($000s) held Franklin Templeton 6,497,139 44 PIMCO 289,029 22 BlackRock 258,125 41 Stone Harbor Investment 236,778 21 Partners Fidelity 227,686 44 Ashmore Investment Management 154,437 15 Limited TCW Asset Management Co 153,375 3 (TAMCO) Pictet Asset Management 139,720 8 T. Rowe Price 132,759 12 JP Morgan 120,278 39 Invesco 114,447 14 ING Investment Management B.V. 94,548 12 (Europe) Goldman Sachs Asset Management 90,917 25 Wellington Management Co LLP 57,250 14 Pioneer 53,925 9 Kokusai Asset Management Co 42,055 8 Ltd Western Asset Management 41148 16 Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & 36,381 1 Co LLC (GMO) Voya Investment Management 33,562 7 (Compiled by Chris Vellacott)