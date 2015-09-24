LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - Ukraine has given bondholders, including Russia, less than three weeks to decide whether to swap their outstanding notes for new instruments.

Meetings to approve the exchange offer for each series will be held at the London offices of White & Case, the law firm advising Ukraine, on Wednesday October 14. Proxy votes must be lodged by October 12.

If a meeting does not have sufficient votes - holders of more than two thirds of the bonds by value need to be in favour - then it can be adjourned for up to 42 days. That will allow the restructuring to be completed by the end of November.

Russia, which is understood to hold all of a US$3bn bond maturing on December 20, has said it would not accept the offer outlined by Ukraine. However, it is unclear if it will vote against the offer or simply abstain. Either way no offer will be approved.

Other bonds maturing this year have been given amended terms, compared with what was outlined last month. Some investors in these instruments had threatened to block these exchanges but this suggests they will now accept them. (Reporting by Christopher Spink (editing by Sudip Roy and Julian Baker))