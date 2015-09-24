LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - Ukraine has given bondholders,
including Russia, less than three weeks to decide whether to
swap their outstanding notes for new instruments.
Meetings to approve the exchange offer for each series will
be held at the London offices of White & Case, the law firm
advising Ukraine, on Wednesday October 14. Proxy votes must be
lodged by October 12.
If a meeting does not have sufficient votes - holders of
more than two thirds of the bonds by value need to be in favour
- then it can be adjourned for up to 42 days. That will allow
the restructuring to be completed by the end of November.
Russia, which is understood to hold all of a US$3bn bond
maturing on December 20, has said it would not accept the offer
outlined by Ukraine. However, it is unclear if it will vote
against the offer or simply abstain. Either way no offer will be
approved.
Other bonds maturing this year have been given amended
terms, compared with what was outlined last month. Some
investors in these instruments had threatened to block these
exchanges but this suggests they will now accept them.
