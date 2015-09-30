LONDON, Sept 30 Ukraine expects to get a $520 million loan from the World Bank, with some help from the European Investment Bank, by the end of the year, the deputy finance minister said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Reuters, Artem Shevalev said the details of the agreement were still being worked on but the EIB would aid the process by effectively taking on some of the risk.

"It is an interesting one because it involves the EIB and a credit limit swap," said Shevalev.

"Basically they will take on $520 million of the World Bank's risk in Ukraine which will create $520 million of headroom for the World Bank to operate."

Those plans follow the approval of a $300 loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for Ukraine's Naftogaz to buy gas for the approaching winter.

Shevalev said that deal was unanimously backed by the EBRD's board, which includes Russia, and would see an overhaul of the running of state-owned Naftogaz in the coming months and years.

On debt restructuring, he suggested nothing had changed regarding the impasse over a $3 billion bond held by Russia that Moscow says it will not write down.

Tensions between the two have been high since Russia effectively annexed Crimea in March last year but in recent weeks violence has dropped to its lowest since a ceasefire was signed in Minsk seven months ago.

"Our position remains unchanged," Shevalev said.

"The Russian Federation has made public statements on their views but on the $3 billion bond, the way we view it is that the debt restructuring offer that we have made is open to everybody and the Russian $3 billion is included in this." (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)