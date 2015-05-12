LONDON May 12 Ukraine's ad-hoc creditor
committee said on Tuesday it had delivered a detailed debt
restructuring proposal to Kiev but that it had not seen
substantive engagement by the government on initial proposals
four weeks ago.
"The Committee has now delivered a detailed restructuring
proposal based upon (International Monetary Fund) assumptions,"
the ad-hoc creditor committee said in a statement.
"This is a compromise that balances the stated debt
reduction interests of Ukraine and one of the investors'
objectives of avoiding a principal reduction."
The committee represents some $10 billion of the $23 billion
in outstanding debt which Kiev is seeking to restructure.
It said it was "willing and ready to support a prudent debt
restructuring", adding it was looking forward to discussing its
new proposal formally with Kiev.
Speaking in mid-April, Ukraine's finance minister Natalia
Yaresko said the committee's first proposal had only included a
maturity extension and could not help the government achieve all
its targets for debt restructuring.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson)