KIEV Aug 28 Ukraine's largest private power and
coal producer DTEK said on Tuesday it had doubled its
energy exports in the first half of the year to 4.3 billion
kilowatt-hours.
DTEK said in a statement it had boosted sales thanks to
exports to Poland and Belarus.
DTEK, part of the empire of Ukraine's richest businessman
Rinat Akhmetov, accounts for about 29 percent of the country's
thermal power generation. It also controls about 46 percent of
Ukraine's coal production and about 43 percent of power
distribution.
The company said it had produced 25.6 billion kilowatt-hours
of energy in the first half of 2012, 53.8 percent more than in
the same period in 2011.
It also raised coal production by 75.3 percent in the first
half to 20.0 million tonnes from 11.4 million tonnes in
January-June 2011.
Ukraine produced 50.3 million tonnes of coal and 116 billion
kilowatt-hours of energy in the first half of 2012, Energy
Ministry data showed.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)