UPDATE 2-Britain's 'City minister' sidelined from role in Brexit
* Role seen as vital in upcoming Brexit talks (Adds roles for speaking to parliament in paragraph 9)
KIEV, Sept 17 Ukraine's largest private power and coal producer, DTEK, reported on Tuesday a 59.6 percent fall in its first-half net profit to 1.197 billion hryvnias (around $150 million) blaming in part a rise in lending.
"Net profit for the period decreased ... mainly due to the fall in gross profit, as well as increased financial costs linked with the growth of the loan portfolio," DTEK said in a statement.
It said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell by 11.4 percent.
DTEK, part of the empire of Ukraine's richest businessman, Rinat Akhmetov, accounts for about 29 percent of the country's thermal power generation. It also controls about 46 percent of Ukraine's coal production.
The company said its coal production edged up by 0.2 percent in the first six months of 2013, while electricity exports rose by 15.3 percent. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Role seen as vital in upcoming Brexit talks (Adds roles for speaking to parliament in paragraph 9)
NEW YORK, March 1 BlackRock's iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury bond exchange traded fund was poised on Wednesday for its biggest single-day loss prompted by a bond market selloff spurred by growing expectations of an earlier-than-expected U.S. interest rate hike.
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday: