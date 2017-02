KIEV, Sept 1 Ukraine's largest private energy firm, DTEK, said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with ING Bank Ukraine on a 3-year $150 million multicurrency credit line, which the company aims to use for its current operations and acquisitions.

DTEK is the energy division of System Capital Management (SCM) controlled by Ukraine's richest man Rinat Akhmetov.

The company operates several power stations in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev and 15 coal mines. (Writing by Pavel Polityuk)