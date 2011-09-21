KIEV, Sept 21 A 77-year-old Ukrainian man won a
jar full of sour cream for coming first in a dumpling eating
contest and then promptly died, local media reported on
Wednesday.
Ivan Mendel ate 10 dumplings in half a minute to win first
place and a one-litre jar of sour cream in the contest held in
the town of Tokmak in the southeastern Zaporizhya region on
September 18, Fakty I Kommentarii newspaper said.
Shortly afterwards, Mendel became unwell and died, according
to local news websites.
Dumplings, called "vareniki" in the former Soviet republic,
are a staple of Ukrainian cuisine and are often stuffed with a
range of fillings from mushrooms to cherries.
(Reporting By Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Paul Casciato)