LONDON, March 27 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Thursday it could pump up to a billion euros a year into Ukraine over the next few years as it firmed up its promise of support for the splintered country.

The EBRD promised Ukraine, which has seen Russia annex its Crimea region, a 5 billion euros, six-year aid package earlier this month on the condition it enters into an IMF programme and makes greater efforts to stamp out corruption.

It said on Thursday the amounts could be 1 billion euros a year for the next few years and repeated its expectations that the country's economy would contract this year.

"The EBRD will continue to monitor economic developments in Ukraine and will adjust its approach accordingly," the development bank said. (Reporting by Marc Jones)