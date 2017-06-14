BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy calls for redemption of its outstanding 2.5% contingent convertible senior notes
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.500% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037
(Corrects deficit target to 2.4 pct, not 2.0 pct)
KIEV, June 14 Ukraine's government plans to narrow its budget deficit to 2.4 percent next year from an expected 3 percent in 2017, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk said on Wednesday.
"We are introducing a deficit target with a view to reaching a deficit-free budget in the long term," Danylyuk said during a televised cabinet meeting. "In the short term, we plan to reduce the deficit from 3 percent to 2 percent." (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Larry King)
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035
* Newcastle Gold announces $15 million bought deal offering of common shares