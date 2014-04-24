KIEV, April 24 The Ukrainian central bank sees
no need for intervention on the currency market, which has shown
signs of stabilisation, a bank official said on Thursday.
"The tool of currency intervention remains in the (central
bank's) arsenal. We can use it but today there is no need to do
so. There has been a certain stabilisation on the market," Olena
Shcherbakova, head of the central bank's monetary policy
department, said at a round-table meeting in Kiev.
At the same meeting, First Deputy Finance Minister Anatoly
Myarkovsky said Ukraine's available sources of funds and
repayment requirements were in balance. "We do not expect any
problems," he said.
(Reporting by Natasha Zinets, writing by Nigel Stephenson,
editing by Jason Bush)