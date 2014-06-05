Russia c.bank head says decision to cut rate by 25 bps was unanimous
MOSCOW, March 24 The Russian central bank's decision to cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points was unanimous, Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a briefing on Friday.
KIEV, June 5 The Finance Ministry of Ukraine, hit by political turmoil in the east of the country, said on Thursday it saw the economy shrinking by 5 percent in 2014, a cut in its previous forecast of minus 3 percent.
Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted finance minister Oleksander Shlapak as saying the economy could decrease by 1.7 percent next year. Ukraine's economy stagnated last year with 0 percent growth.
March 24 The U.S. central bank should begin allowing its massive portfolio to run off, even as it keeps its target policy rate low to maintain inflation and unemployment at current levels, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Friday.