MOSCOW Jan 23 Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola
Azarov on Thursday accused opposition protesters of trying to
stage a coup d'etat and said it would be unrealistic to hold an
early presidential election, Russian news agencies reported.
"A genuine attempt at a coup d'etat is being carried out,"
Interfax quoted Azarov as saying on the sidelines of the World
Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, referring to weeks of
protests over the government's decision to scrap plans to sign a
landmark trade pact with the European Union.
He was quoted as saying the unrest, in which three people on
the side of the protesters have been killed, made it "absolutely
unrealistic" to held an early presidential vote. The next
presidential vote is to be held in spring 2015.