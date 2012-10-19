* Klitschko's party has surged in pre-election ratings
* Tymoshenko makes strong accusations against Yanukovich
* Her imprisonment has weakened opposition
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Oct 19 Ukraine's opposition suffered a
setback on Friday in their bid to weaken President Viktor
Yanukovich's grip on power when boxing champion Vitaly
Klitschko, a rising political star, refused to join an election
coalition.
The opposition has been weakened by the jailing of ex-Prime
Minister Yulia Tymoshenko. But a surge in popularity for the
UDAR (Punch) party of Klitschko - a strong critic of Yanukovich
and his Party of the Regions - had raised the prospect of a
combined opposition victory at the Oct. 28 election.
But Arseny Yatsenyuk, a former economics and foreign
minister who heads a union of opposition parties in the absence
of Tymoshenko, said Klitschko had failed to sign a coalition
agreement on Friday.
"We did our utmost ... to produce a united, powerful and
strong democratic coalition in the new parliament. He
(Klitschko) refused. It is up to him," Yatsenyuk said in an
interview with Reuters.
"Today we signed an agreement for a coalition with nine
parties. We asked a 10th party, but that seat is empty," he
said.
Yanukovich comes up for re-election as president in 2015 and
his Regions and its allies are seeking to retain a majority in
the 450-seat parliament to cement his leadership and the
interests of industrialists and big business who finance him.
The opposition accuses the Yanukovich leadership of
perpetuating cronyism and corruption in the interests of their
big business paymasters, policies which it says are deterring
foreign investment and holding back the former Soviet republic's
integration into the European mainstream.
Many in the opposition had been looking to Klitschko to join
forces with them to contest the Regions' grip on parliament.
But, while equally forthright in criticising the Yanukovich
leadership and although he has ruled out any post-election deals
with the Regions party, Klitschko has held back from throwing
his hand in with Yatsenyuk's united opposition before the poll.
VIDEO SURVEILLANCE
Meanwhile, in an accusation likely to heighten indignation
among her followers, Tymoshenko complained of intrusive
surveillance by cameras in the hospital where she is being
treated for back trouble.
Tymoshenko is serving a seven-year jail sentence for alleged
abuse-of-office when she was prime minister, a case condemned by
the West which sees her as a victim of political vengeance.
In a statement on her party's website, she accused
Yanukovich, her political nemesis, of having a prurient interest
in looking at video recordings of her movements during medical
examinations and daily toilet routines.
The presidential administration had no immediate comment on
Tymoshenko's accusations when approached by Reuters. A statement
by the prison service, however, said her quarters in the clinic
were not under video surveillance.
Tymoshenko, who has been receiving hospital treatment for
back trouble, asked to be returned to prison in the city of
Kharkiv even though she said her course of treatment was not
complete.
REGIONS ADVANTAGE
In a statement issued by his press service, Klitschko, the
WBC world heavyweight champion, explained why he had snubbed the
offer to join other opposition groups.
"We respect the suggestion of our opposition partners but we
consider that victory at the elections and the defence of the
results of the vote, and not the signing of statements,
declarations and agreements are the main task for the opposition
in the coming days," he said.
Apart from a post-election coalition, Yatsenyuk and other
opposition leaders have proposed agreeing on a single opposition
candidate to run against the Regions in individual
constituencies to maximise the chances of victory.
Half of the 450 seats up for election are decided by party
lists and half by individual constituencies. The Regions are
widely perceived to have a decisive advantage in voting in the
latter.
The last opinion polls published placed Klitschko's party in
second place behind the Regions with the united opposition of
Yatsenyuk in third. Ukrainian law bans any further publication
of opinion polls findings before election day.
Yatsenyuk, in the interview, did not completely rule out the
prospects of a future deal with Klitschko though he appeared
sceptical.
"Ukrainian politics have many peculiarities and one of them
is that if you don't get an agreement before an election you
will not get it afterwards," he said.