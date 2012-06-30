* Singer speaks out after attacks on gays in Ukraine
* Makes call at AIDS concert in margins of Euro 2012
KIEV, July 1 Elton John used an AIDS charity
concert in Kiev on Saturday to make an emotional appeal to
Ukraine to stop what he called persecution of gays.
The 65-year-old singer broke off during a two-hour
performance, part of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament co-hosted
by Ukraine, to speak about reports of physical attacks on
members of the former Soviet republic's gay community.
John, a regular visitor to the country, drew cheers from
thousands of Ukrainians watching his performance on huge street
screens when he described Ukraine as "my second home".
"Recently I read about violence against gay people in
Ukraine. Beating up gay people is wrong. This for me does not
symbolise Ukraine," he said.
"I plead with you: Stop the violence against gay people."
Ahead of the European soccer championship which began on
June 8 and ends on Sunday with the final in Kiev, a gay pride
march in the Ukrainian capital was called off and one of its
leaders was beaten by assailants.
Last Saturday, another leading Ukrainian gay rights activist
said he had received hospital treatment after being beaten in
Kiev by a group of assailants, who screamed homophobic insults
at him.
John, who entered a civil partnership with David Furnish in
2005, regularly champions respect for gay and lesbian rights.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Ralph Gowling)