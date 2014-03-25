* BDEW says no reason to think Russia won't honour contracts
* Says Germany's gas storage tanks are full
* Says no need to restart discussion about nuclear exit
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 25 Germany's energy
sector does not expect gas supply bottlenecks or higher power
prices as a result of the Ukraine crisis, the head of industry
group BDEW said.
"We have no reason to assume that Russia won't meet its
obligations," Hildegard Mueller, BDEW's managing director, told
Reuters in an interview on Tuesday, adding Russia had always
honoured its contracts, even in politically tense times.
In a bid to ease concerns, Mueller also said that Germany's
51 gas storage tanks were currently well stocked, partly due to
a mild winter, and added there were no indications that this
would change by the end of the year.
Europe's biggest economy is heavily reliant on Russian gas,
which accounted for about a third of gas imports to Germany last
year, BDEW figures show.
Germany's top utilities E.ON and RWE
receive most of their gas from Russia's Gazprom.
Russia's seizure of the Crimea region and its threat to cut
off gas to Ukraine, a transit route to the rest of Europe, has
led European leaders to consider strategies to curb the bloc's
energy reliance on Russia.
Germany's other gas suppliers include Norway, the
Netherlands, Britain and Denmark, as well as local sources, said
Mueller, whose BDEW represents over 1,800 companies active in
the provision of power, gas, water and heat.
She said the current political spat had no impact on
Germany's plans to fully abandon nuclear power by 2022, a
decision made following the disaster at Japan's Fukushima plant
in March 2011.
"I currently see no need at all to start a fresh discussion
about the nuclear exit in Germany. The energy sector stands
behind the energy shift," Mueller said.
Along with its decision to shut down all atomic plants,
Germany has also accelerated its expansion in renewable energy
sources, most notably wind and solar, hurting gas and coal
plants, some of which have been mothballed in the process.
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz;
Editing by Mark Potter)