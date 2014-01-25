KIEV Jan 25 About 100 anti-government
protesters tried to seize Ukraine's main energy ministry
building in central Kiev on Saturday, Energy Minister Eduard
Stavytsky said.
"There was an attempt to seize the building. About 100
people came, armed. I went to them and said that if they did not
peacefully leave the building, then the whole energy system of
Ukraine could collapse," Stavytsky told Reuters by telephone.
He said the protesters left but he had been told they were
blocking entry to the building outside. "What is taking place is
a direct threat to the whole Ukrainian energy system," he said.
Hundreds of activists have already occupied City Hall and
the agricultural ministry, both close to the energy ministry
building, in increasingly violent protests against President
Viktor Yanukovich's rule.
Big rallies were expected to take place in the centre of
Kiev this weekend despite promises by Yanukovich to reshuffle
the government and promote changes to sweeping anti-protest
legislation.
Though the protest movement - known as the "EuroMaidan" - is
largely peaceful, a hardcore of radicals are now openly battling
police away from the main seat of the protest on Independence
Square.
Witnesses said they continued to throw petrol bombs and
other projectiles at police lines overnight near Dynamo Kiev
football stadium, but stopped at around 6 a.m.
Thick smoke from burning tyres rose over the area and
protesters kept up a drum-beat of sticks on corrugated metal and
barrels to show their disdain for riot police.