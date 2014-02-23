SYDNEY Feb 23 The European Union is ready to
offer substantial financial aid to Ukraine once it has a new
government, and should offer a clear European perspective to
Kiev, the EU's Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli
Rehn said on Sunday.
Ukraine's parliament voted to remove President Viktor
Yanukovich after three months of street protests. Yanukovich
abandoned the capital to the opposition on Saturday and
denounced what he described as a coup after several days of
bloodshed this week that claimed 82 lives.
Removal of the pro-Russian Yanukovich should pull Ukraine
away from Moscow's orbit and closer to Europe. It is also a
reversal for Russian President Vladimir Putin's dream of
recreating as much as possible of the Soviet Union in a new
Eurasian Union. Moscow had counted on Yanukovich to deliver
Ukraine as a central member.
"From a European point of view it is important that we
provide a clear European perspective for the Ukrainian people
who have shown their commitment to European values," Rehn said
after a meeting of the world's financial leaders in Sydney.
"We are ready to engage in substantial financial assistance
for Ukraine once a political solution, based on democratic
principles, is finalised and once there is a new government
which is genuinely and seriously engaged in institutional and
economic reforms," he said.
Asked how substantial the aid from the European Union to
Ukraine could be, Rehn said that the EU was evaluating the
needs.
"We have to live up to the challenge of this historic
moment," he told a news conference.