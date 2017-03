KIEV Dec 11 Ukraine has asked the European Union to provide it with 20 billion euros ($27.54 billion) in aid, Prime Minister Mykola Azarov was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Interfax news agency quoted Azarov as telling his government that Ukraine would need the money if it were to sign a trade pact with the EU which it backed away from last month. ($1 = 0.7261 euros) (reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)