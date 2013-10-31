* International lenders discussing aid to Ukraine
* Kiev plans to sign deal on closer EU ties in November
* Russia irritated by Ukraine moving towards EU, could
retaliate
By Luke Baker and Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Oct 31 The European Union is in
advanced discussions with the International Monetary Fund on
providing standby financing to Ukraine should the country come
under economic pressure from Russia later this year, senior EU
officials have told Reuters.
Ukraine is expected to sign a free trade and association
agreement with the European Union at a summit in Lithuania on
Nov. 28-29, as long as it meets remaining conditions, including
releasing former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko from prison.
Ex-Soviet Ukraine's shift closer to the EU and away from
Russia's sphere of influence has irritated Moscow, which has
threatened to interrupt gas supplies to its neighbour and has
demanded Kiev repay outstanding loans.
The standoff is shaping up to be one of the most sensitive
geopolitical moments between East and West since the end of the
Cold War. For Moscow it cuts to the heart of a sense of
diminished power in its backyard, with Ukraine seen by many in
Russia as culturally and historically Russian.
If the EU-Ukraine pact is signed, and the Kremlin does
retaliate in the ways many expect, the EU has plans in place to
supply Ukraine with natural gas, as well as arrangements with
the IMF for emergency financing - even if some analysts doubt
the IMF and Ukraine can bridge long-standing differences.
"The IMF plays a very important role and there are ongoing
discussions with them about standby arrangements," said a senior
EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
A second EU official directly involved in talks on Ukraine
added: "There are ongoing discussions to support the IMF and
find a way for standby arrangements to be concluded soon."
It is not clear exactly how much money Ukraine would need,
but bankers and asset managers familiar with the distressed
financial situation of the nation of 45 million suggest a
standby facility between $10 and $15 billion may be necessary.
CONDITIONS
That would come with strict conditions which have already
proved a stumbling block in a series of loan arrangements
between the Fund and Ukraine. The last, $15-billion, agreement
was suspended in early 2011 because Ukraine refused to remove
subsidies on household gas supplies.
However, the EU officials indicated that the IMF could
introduce more flexibility into the programme to take into
account Ukraine's circumstances. The EU has worked intensively
with the IMF on loans to troubled euro zone states over the past
three years where similar flexibility has been necessary.
"The discussions are not in any way telling the IMF what
they should do, or even telling them to lower the bar," said the
second European Union official, referring to conditions the IMF
sets borrowers to protect its prospects of being repaid.
"It's not a case of telling them not to push on
conditionality," the official said, adding that the
Washington-based global lender was looking at ways that could
help Ukraine meet the conditions. "The IMF is actually thinking
about maybe looking at the calendar of implementation and a
certain road map, rather than demanding that everything is done
tomorrow, whatever the political and social implications of that
may be."
Ukrainian officials declined to comment on the EU role,
noting that Ukraine was already in talks with the IMF directly.
IMF officials who handle Ukraine did not immediately respond
to requests for comment on the discussions with the EU.
However, the IMF mission in Ukraine on Thursday again called
on the government in Kiev to raise natural gas prices for
domestic consumers and introduce a flexible exchange rate for
the national currency - two long-standing demands it has made in
continuing negotiations on an assistance package.
Speaking at a conference, Jerome Vacher, the IMF's resident
representative in Ukraine, listed a series of recommendations a
team from the Fund had come up with after its latest 10-day
visit to the second most populous former Soviet republic.
"Measures included a flexible exchange rate, strengthening
of the banking system, fiscal adjustment, reform of the energy
sector (and) substantial improvement of the business
environment," Vacher told conference delegates.
GAS WARS
As well as standby financing - critical for a country where
foreign reserves to fund imports stand at barely $20 billion and
upcoming debt repayments total more than $60 billion - the EU
has contingency plans in place to supply Ukraine with gas.
The country currently imports nearly all its gas from Russia
and is also the major transit route for Russian gas to the EU.
The EU depends on Russia for about a quarter of all its gas,
around 60 percent of which passes through Ukraine.
Russia and Ukraine have waged two "gas wars" in the past -
in the winters of 2006 and 2009 - with Moscow halting deliveries
to both Ukraine and by extension the rest of Europe.
EU officials say they will find ways of supplying Ukraine
with gas via other routes, potentially through the Nord Stream
pipeline that flows from Russia to Germany, bypassing Ukraine.
That gas could be diverted to Ukraine via Slovakia using a
reverse flow in the pipeline. That is politically sensitive in
Slovakia, which worries about the impact on its own supplies and
pricing. But officials say it is feasible and would be the most
likely method used should Russia isolate Ukraine.
However, such a "back-fill" means of supplying gas to
Ukraine could only be used for a limited number of weeks, energy
analysts say, and it would probably diminish supply in other
areas, pushing European gas prices sharply higher.
"There are discussions with the Ukrainians and EU states to
create favourable conditions for Ukraine to be able to import
gas from sources other than Russia, or from the same source, but
via a different route," the second source said. "Together with
the IMF discussions, it is an extremely important issue."
QUESTIONS
As well as the potential IMF standby facility, the EU has
set aside 610 million euros ($840 million) that it could lend to
Ukraine. It has so far linked the disbursement to Ukraine
meeting conditions for help from the IMF.
While the contingency planning by the EU and IMF may go some
way to calming international concerns about the fragility of
Ukraine's economy, some investors are not convinced a standby
IMF loan deal will be feasible.
"Even if the IMF is not that strict with Ukraine in terms of
conditionality, their positions are still miles apart," said
Viktor Szabo, a portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.
Szabo indicated that Ukraine's unwillingness to let the
hryvnia currency depreciate in a free float, and its reluctance
ahead of elections in 2015 to end subsidies for household gas,
ruled out a meeting of minds with the IMF.
Still, if an arrangement were made - with the EU working
closely with the IMF to make it happen - foreign investment
could quickly flow into Ukraine to take advantage of the deal.
"There's probably quite a lot of money sitting on the
sidelines," said Szabo. "In some circles, there is the
expectation that if the EU and IMF do come in, then significant
investments could flow, although it will take some time."
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis, Adrian Croft and Jan
Strupczewski in Brussels, Pavel Polityuk in Kiev and Henning
Gloystein in London; Writing by Luke Baker; Editing by Alastair
Macdonald)