* Ministers say Ukraine must do more to clinch agreement
* EU says Ukraine must meet conditions before summit
* Fate of ex-premier Tymoshenko crucial to summit outcome
(Adds EU officials to visit Ukraine, talks on gas deal)
By Adrian Croft and Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Nov 18 The European Union urged
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Monday to intervene
personally to end a stand-off over jailed opposition leader
Yulia Tymoshenko that is threatening to derail an EU-Ukraine
trade deal.
With less than two weeks to go before the trade agreement is
due to be signed at a summit in Lithuanian capital Vilnius, EU
foreign ministers made clear Ukraine had not yet done enough to
meet conditions the bloc has laid down.
The fundamental sticking point is over former prime minister
Tymoshenko, a fierce opponent of Yanukovich who was jailed in
2011 for seven years for abuse of office. Western governments
have described the trial as politically motivated.
EU governments see Tymoshenko's case as symbolic of
"selective justice" in Ukraine and want her to be allowed to
travel to Germany to be treated for a chronic back ailment.
There had also been a push by some EU governments for her to
receive a pardon, but Yanukovich is resisting that.
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said he wanted
Ukraine to look towards Europe and benefit from closer trade
ties with the EU, but it also had to meet basic requirements.
"I urgently recommend Ukraine to act ... and not play for
time. Time is running out," he told reporters in Brussels.
The foreign ministers had been expected to decide on Monday
whether Ukraine had met the EU conditions for signing the
agreement. But they put off their decision to allow time for a
session of the Ukraine parliament this week they hope will pass
a law that could permit Tymoshenko to go to Germany.
EU enlargement chief Stefan Fuele will travel to Ukraine on
Tuesday and two EU envoys, former Polish President Aleksander
Kwasniewski and Irish politician Pat Cox, will also be in Kiev
to try to broker a compromise on Tymoshenko.
Russia has used trade sanctions and the threat of disruption
to energy supplies to dissuade Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and
other former Soviet republics from moving closer to the EU.
Russia has urged them to join a rival Russian-led customs union
instead.
INCENTIVES
Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaking in Germany's Bundestag
lower house of parliament, held out the prospects of financial
incentives if Ukraine meets EU demands.
"I will push in Vilnius for the EU to counteract this
pressure with concrete opportunities and real solidarity,"
Merkel said, referring to Russian pressure.
"This could be done by offering additional sales
possibilities for products of our partner that cannot be
exported to Russia, or through help in broadening its supplies
of energy," she said.
The EU is trying to help Ukraine reduce its dependence on
Russian gas by finding ways to supply it with gas via other
routes, such as diverting gas to Ukraine via Slovakia.
Eustream, the Slovak gas distributor, said on Monday it was
working with Ukrainian partners on an agreement to transmit gas
to Ukraine but declined to provide details.
Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, whose country holds
the EU presidency, said that for the agreement to be signed
Ukraine must enact reforms on elections and the public
prosecutor's office and resolve the Tymoshenko question.
"If this is not done, it will not be possible to sign the
agreement," she told reporters in Vilnius.
Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Spindelegger said
Yanukovich had the power to make or break the agreement.
"We all know that President Yanukovich has it in his power
to find a solution," Spindelegger said, adding that he would try
to persuade Yanukovich to reach a compromise when he meets him
in Vienna on Thursday.
Yanukovich has signalled he would let Tymoshenko go to
Germany, but only if she went there as a convicted person,
falling short of the pardon some EU governments would like to
see. His biggest fear is that she is pardoned and returns to
Ukraine to challenge him in elections in 2015.
(Additional reporting by Tom Koerkemeier and Martin Santa in
Brussels, Andrius Sytas in Vilnius and Richard Balmforth in
Kiev; editing by Ralph Boulton)