* Tymoshenko release holds key to EU-Ukraine trade pact
* Lithuania, Germany say Tymoshenko question must be solved
* Yanukovich fears she could stage political comeback
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Nov 19 Ukraine's parliament met for a
crunch session on Tuesday to try to pass a law that would allow
jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko to go to Germany for
medical treatment and clear the way for landmark deals with the
European Union.
With less than two weeks to go before the signing of a free
trade and cooperation agreement at a summit in the Lithuanian
capital Vilnius, the EU says the former Soviet republic has not
yet met the conditions the bloc has laid down.
The main sticking point is over former prime minister
Tymoshenko, a fierce opponent of Yanukovich who was jailed in
2011 for seven years for abuse of office after a trial that
Western governments say was political.
EU governments see Tymoshenko's case as symbolic of
"selective justice" in Ukraine and want her, as part of a
compromise, to be allowed to travel to Germany to be treated for
chronic back trouble.
Yanukovich, whose supporters fear a comeback by Tymoshenko
could disrupt his bid for re-election in 2015, has refused to
pardon her. He has, however, said he will sign into law any
proposal by parliament to allow her to go to Germany for
hospital treatment for a spinal condition.
Ukraine's parliament hit deadlock on the issue last week,
with pro-Yanukovich deputies blocking any draft law that might
allow her to return to the political fray.
The session, which opened on Tuesday and was attended by EU
envoys, is due to last until Friday. It is possible that no firm
decision either way on Tymoshenko, internationally renowned as
the braided-haired co-leader of Ukraine's Orange Revolution
protests against electoral fraud nine years ago, will emerge
until the end of the week.
MOOD MUSIC CHANGING
Meanwhile, the "mood music" is changing in the Yanukovich
camp, with his supporters in parliament expressing annoyance and
suspicion at the EU's insistence on the release of Tymoshenko.
Summit host Lithuania warned Ukraine on Monday that the
Tymoshenko question had to be resolved and other reforms on
elections and the public prosecutor's office enacted for the
agreement to be signed on Nov. 28.
"If this is not done, it will not be possible to sign the
agreement," Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite told
reporters in Vilnius on Monday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaking in the Bundestag
lower house of parliament, promised to counteract any
retaliatory measures by Russia - angered by Ukraine's pro-Europe
plans - by providing "concrete opportunities and real
solidarity" to Ukraine.
But Merkel also said Germany expected "credible steps" by
Ukraine to fulfil the criteria for an association agreement.
Yanukovich has stuck to his policy of Euro-integration
despite intense diplomatic pressure from Russia - on which
Ukraine relies for gas - and the threats of retaliatory trade
action by the Kremlin.
But deputies from his Regions Party, instead of wholehearted
support for the pro-Europe course, are now expressing concern
for the impact on relations with Russia and are now pushing the
line that Euro-integration should not be accepted "at any
price".
At a cabinet meeting last week, Prime Minister Mykola Azarov
unusually placed the emphasis on economic losses suffered in
business dealings with Russia because of the row over Ukraine's
course. He stressed the need to repair relations with Moscow
rather than what prospects would be opened up by association
with the EU.
