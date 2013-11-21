* Her imprisonment threatens EU-Ukraine trade pact
* Yanukovich fears ex-PM could stage comeback
* Breakthrough in parliament unlikely
KIEV, Nov 21 Ukraine's parliament met on
Thursday to try to pass a law that would allow jailed opposition
leader Yulia Tymoshenko to go to Germany for medical treatment,
clearing the way for a landmark trade deal with the European
Union.
However, President Viktor Yanukovich has taken a harder line
in negotiations with the EU this week and a breakthrough on
Tymoshenko, his fiercest opponent, looked unlikely in the
session.
The free trade and cooperation agreement is due to be signed
at a summit on Nov. 29 and would mark a strategic shift
westwards for the former Soviet republic away from Russia.
But ex-prime minister Tymoshenko's plight has become
symbolic of what the EU sees as a problem of selective justice
in Ukraine and has become the key to success at the meeting in
the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.
"Tomorrow (Nov 21) there will be nothing emerging. There is
no draft text (on Tymoshenko)," Yanukovich's representative in
parliament, Yury Miroshnichenko, told Fifth Channel television
station on Wednesday night.
The 52-year-old is serving a seven-year sentence for abuse
of power following a trial which Western governments say was
political. She has been in a prison hospital because of back
trouble and Germany has offered her treatment in Berlin.
Tymoshenko was only narrowly defeated by Yanukovich in a
run-off vote in February 2010. He is the key figure in any deal
in parliament but was on a visit to Austria on Thursday.
Yanukovich, who fears Tymoshenko's political rehabilitation
could harm his chances of re-election in 2015, has stalled over
letting her go and his allies, who dominate in parliament, have
so far blocked agreement on the law that would allow her to go
abroad.
Tymoshenko came to international prominence as the
braided-haired co-leader of the 2004-5 Orange Revolution
protests. She was convicted in 2011 for abuse of office in
brokering a gas deal with Russia which the Kiev government says
saddled the country with an exorbitant price for gas.
Many EU governments see her as a high-profile victim of
Ukraine's justice system and would like to see her released
before the summit.
Anxious to prise Ukraine away from Russia's historic
embrace, the EU has focused on a compromise by having Ukraine
adopt a law under which Tymoshenko would be allowed to go to
Germany for medical treatment.
Tymoshenko's supporters expressed frustration at the
repeated delays in making progress on the law.
"Leaders of the three opposition parties have repeatedly
stated their readiness to unequivocally support any proposal
relating to the fate of Yulia Tymoshenko," a statement from
Tymoshenko's Batkyvshchyna (Fatherland) party said on Wednesday.
"But not a single one of the five draft laws (for
Tymoshenko's release) are acceptable to Yanukovich and the
(ruling) Regions Party," the statement said.
Earlier in the week Yanukovich took a sudden tough line in
EU negotiations, telling the EU's point-man on Ukraine,
commissioner Stefan Fuele, that in the current situation he
could not sign in Vilnius, a European diplomatic source said.
Yanukovich, who has wrong-footed Russia - Ukraine's big
supplier of gas - by sticking to his pro-EU course, was likely
to be bluffing to secure better financial terms from the
28-member bloc, the source said.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalya Zinets;
Writing By Richard Balmforth; editing by Anna Willard)