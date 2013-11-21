* Dramatic government order suspends EU pact about to be
signed
* Government says renewing talks with Russia on customs
union
* Putin welcomes news, Germany says ball in Ukraine's court
* Ukrainians have worried about Moscow energy sanctions
* Imprisonment of ex-PM had been hitch in EU-Ukraine talks
By Richard Balmforth and Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, Nov 21 Ukraine's government announced it
was suspending preparations for a landmark trade pact with the
European Union on Thursday and said it would renew active
dialogue with Russia to help its economy.
A dramatic diplomatic turnaround, the government order came
just eight days before President Viktor Yanukovich was due to
sign an agreement on trade and cooperation with the EU which
would mark a pivotal shift westwards for the ex-Soviet
republic's 46 million people, away from historic ally Moscow.
The order issued by Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said the
government was suspending preparations for concluding the
agreement with the EU "with the aim of adopting measures to
ensure national security". Ukraine has been concerned that a
punitive Russian trade response could hurt its economy.
The order added that Kiev would "renew active dialogue" with
Russia, other members of a Moscow-led customs union and the
Commonwealth of Independent States, a grouping of former
republics of the Soviet Union.
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle reacted by saying
the European Union was still interested in a deal with Ukraine
but that it was up to Kiev if it wanted to take the offer up.
A spokesman for President Vladimir Putin said Moscow
welcomed Ukraine's desire to develop ties with Russia.
Earlier in the day, Ukraine's parliament rejected draft laws
that would let jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko go to
Germany for medical treatment - something EU leaders had pressed
Yanukovich to permit before they would sign the pact.
Ukrainians have been divided on the merits of an EU deal,
notably since Putin made clear that Moscow might retaliate
against what it sees as a betrayal by its historic partner by
cutting vital gas flows as it has done in previous "gas wars".
Opposition leader Arseny Yatsenyuk, an ally of Tymoshenko,
responded to the government order by saying that a failure by
Yanukovich to sign the EU deal would be tantamount to "treason"
and provide grounds for the president's impeachment.
WRANGLING
The government announcement followed months of protracted
wrangling between the EU and Ukraine with the 28-member bloc
insisting that Kiev carry out democratic reforms including
ending "selective justice" in the country and reforming the
judiciary and the electoral system.
The EU's insistence that Yanukovich act to release his
Tymoshenko had particularly irked the president, who sees her as
a danger to his bid for re-election in 2015.
Nonetheless, he had been scheduled to sign a far-reaching
free trade and cooperation agreement with the EU at a summit in
the Lithuanian capital Vilnius next Friday, Nov. 29.
Yanukovich, whose pro-Europe course had angered, took a
harder line this week in negotiations with the EU, threatening
not to sign.
EU envoys been trying to find a compromise under which
Tymoshenko, who was jailed for seven years for abuse of office
after a trial Western governments say was political, could be
released to Germany for treatment for back trouble.
But, at an angry session on Thursday, parliament which is
dominated by Yanukovich's allies, rejected all six bills put
forward by the opposition that would allow her to be released.
All fell well short of getting the required 226 votes to pass.
Parliament speaker Volodymyr Rybak had kept the door ajar
for a possible solution in the coming days, ordering all the
parties, including Yanukovich's Regions Party, to negotiate
behind the scenes on an agreed draft. Barring a major reversal
of the government order, however, that process may be over.
EU envoys, on a shuttle mission to try to nail down a
compromise on Tymoshenko, told reporters before the prime
minister's statement that they would return to parliament on
Friday to monitor any further developments.
German foreign minister Westerwelle spoke of wishing that
Ukraine would share the EU's values and choose a "European path
of development" but made clear that was up to Kiev.
"Our interest in good relations with Ukraine is unbroken and
our offer of a real partnership still stands," he said in a
statement. "The ball is in Kiev's court. It is their sovereign
right to decide on their path freely."
Yanukovich, in Vienna on a visit on Thursday, refused to
answer a question by a Reuters reporter on why the government
had broken off preparations for signing the agreement.
Many commentators believed Yanukovich had been playing a
game of brinkmanship to extract better financial terms from
Brussels. The EU appears split on how much to indulge him.
Many EU members, such as Ukraine's immediate neighbour
Poland, are anxious to seal a deal at the summit because it will
prise Ukraine away from Russia's historic embrace.
But other EU states, such as Sweden, feel that fundamental
democratic values are at stake and want Ukraine to fulfil
criteria that include ending 'selective justice'.
"It will be in the hands of Ukraine's leadership, up to the
very last minute, whether the association treaty is signed,"
summit host Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said before
the Kiev government said it was breaking off negotiations.
TYMOSHENKO
In a letter penned before parliament met, Tymoshenko, who
came to international prominence as the peasant-braided
co-leader of the 2004-5 Orange Revolution protests, said
Yanukovich's deputies were preparing a draft to take her abroad
"in handcuffs" and then have her returned to prison.
But she urged her supporters to accept even this option to
save the signing of the agreement with the EU. "Do this for the
sake of the signing of the Association Agreement," she said.
Tymoshenko was sentenced in 2011 to seven years in jail for
abuse of office linked to a gas deal with Russia which she
brokered and which the Kiev government says saddled Ukraine with
an exorbitant price for Russian gas.
She was narrowly defeated by Yanukovich in a run-off for
president in 2010. "President Yanukovich and the Regions Party
have demonstrated that they are all blinded by fear of Yulia
Tymoshenko," opposition leader Yatsenyuk said.
Earlier in the week Yanukovich took a sudden tough line in
EU negotiations, telling the EU's point-man on Ukraine,
commissioner Stefan Fuele, that in the current situation he
could not sign in Vilnius, a European diplomatic source said.
