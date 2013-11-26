* Yanukovich to attend summit with EU leaders
* But he not ready to accept 'humiliating' EU aid offer
* Ukraine's U-turn on trade pact has caused protests
By Natalia Zinets and Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Nov 26 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich said on Tuesday he would attend an EU summit this
week, but, criticising the bloc for a 'humiliating' financial
aid offer, declared he would sign a free trade pact only when it
suited Ukraine's interests.
Shifting Ukraine's economy onto European standards would
require not less than $20 billion per year, he said in a
television interview.
Yanukovich's government announced last week it had shelved
plans to sign a landmark pact with the European Union at the
summit in Lithuania's capital, stunning EU leaders and igniting
pro-Europe rallies in the former Soviet republic.
Ukraine's decision to renew instead closer economic
cooperation with Moscow revived Western fears of a swing back
into Russia's sphere of influence.
Yanukovich on Tuesday confirmed he would go to Vilnius all
the same. Then, a short while later, in a television interview,
he sharply attacked the EU, accusing it of offering just 610
million euros ($827.19 million) and making this conditional on
agreeing a new loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.
"For three years in succession they have shown this candy in
pretty wrapping to us ... We don't have to be humiliated like
this. We are a serious country, a European one," he said.
"When it corresponds to our interests, when we have agreed
(with the EU) on normal conditions, (only) then can we consider
signing. "When will we sign? Soon or not soon? I would like the
time to be as soon as possible ... but the question is one of
principle for us," Yanukovich said.
The presidential website quoted him separately as saying
that bringing Ukraine's economy up to European standards would
cost $20 billion a year.
The Vilnius agreement would have marked a definitive turn
towards the West for Kiev and away from Moscow, which sees
Ukraine as a sphere of its economic and political influence.
His strong words after Ukraine's U-turn following years of
negotiations with the EU set the scene for a possibly testy
encounter - in all likelihood at a dinner in Vilnius on Thursday
night - between Yanukovich and the club of 28 EU leaders.
Earlier, his prime minister, Mykola Azarov, repeated that
last Thursday's decision to suspend the signing and revive
economic dialogue with Russia had been taken out of economic
necessity.
He said Ukraine would begin talks with Moscow from next
month to work out a "roadmap" for closer cooperation.
Yanukovich, Azarov said, would seek three-way talks on Ukraine's
economic future, including also Russia, in Vilnius.
Ukraine is heavily indebted and strongly reliant on Russian
gas, for which it says it is paying unreasonably high prices.
Referring to the East-West tug-of-war which Ukraine often
finds itself in the centre of, Azarov said: "We absolutely do
not want to be a battleground between the EU and Russia, a field
of confrontation. We want to have good relations with both the
EU and Russia."
OPPOSITION ACCUSATIONS
The opposition accuses the government of cynically using
months of negotiations with the EU as a bargaining chip in
dealings with Russia to reach a deal for cheaper gas and loans
from Moscow. Putin would like to draw Ukraine into a
Russian-backed customs union with eastern, former Soviet
neighbours.
Several thousand pro-Europe demonstrators gathered again in
central parts of the capital Kiev on Tuesday night after
opposition leaders urged people to turn out after work.
"We are different, but we are united because we are have
only one aim - President Yanukovich must sign the Association
Agreement at the Vilnius summit," a statement by the three main
opposition leaders said.
The three opposition leaders - boxer-turned-politician
Vitaly Klitschko, former economy minister Arseny Yatsenyuk and
far-right nationalist Oleh Tyahniboh - say they also intend to
go to Vilnius.
Student bodies have also called for a strike on Wednesday in
educational institutions.
TYMOSHENKO'S FATE
The demonstrations in Kiev have evoked memories of the
2004-5 Orange Revolution protests against sleaze and electoral
fraud which brought hundreds of thousands out on to the streets
and doomed Yanukovich's first bid for the presidency.
These were co-led then by the now jailed opposition leader
Yulia Tymoshenko, a fierce opponent of Yanukovich whose release
the EU was trying to agree as part of the run-up to Vilnius.
Tymoshenko, who turns 53 on Wednesday, served twice as prime
minister under her former 'orange' ally Viktor Yushchenko and
was only narrowly beaten by Yanukovich for the presidency in
early 2010 after he made a comeback.
She was jailed the following year for seven years for abuse
of office after a trial Western governments say was political.
Yanukovich might face rough questioning about Tymoshenko's
fate from leaders such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Germany was to have accepted Tymoshenko for treatment for
chronic back trouble under a compromise deal envisaged by the EU
but which has now died along with the planned signing.