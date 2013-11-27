BRUSSELS Nov 27 EU leaders will meet their
counterparts from eastern Europe and the southern Caucasus in
the Lithuanian capital Vilnius this week to discuss closer trade
and political ties, in a bid to bolster Europe's influence in
the former Soviet bloc.
Following are explanations of what the European Union is
hoping to achieve in the region and how the participating
countries can benefit.
WHAT IS THE EASTERN PARTNERSHIP?
The European Union launched the Eastern Partnership project
in May 2009 in an effort to support democratic and market
economy reforms in six countries in eastern Europe and the
southern Caucasus: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia,
Moldova and Ukraine.
EU institutions have earmarked about 2.5 billion euros ($3.4
billion) between 2010 and 2013 to fund these goals. They use the
money to promote the creation of democratic state institutions,
environmental protection, industrial reforms, energy security
and to combat poverty.
WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS FOR PARTICIPATING COUNTRIES?
The programme offers the six participating countries closer
economic integration with the European Union, provided they meet
certain conditions. They can, over time, sign wide-ranging trade
agreements which aim to give companies from participating states
easier access to business in the EU.
Once signed, the agreements would reduce barriers on trade
imports and exports, as well as on financial services and
government procurement, among other sectors.
Greater mobility of their citizens in Europe is also part of
the project. The European Union wants to make it easier for them
to travel to the EU, and ultimately offer visa-free access.
HOW DOES THE EU BENEFIT?
In return for easier access to the European Union,
participating states have to introduce rules to combat
corruption, organised crime and trafficking in people, drugs and
weapons. This, in turn, lowers the risk of crime spilling into
the EU.
EU companies can also win easier access to markets in the
six countries, which have a combined population of about 75
million.
Closer ties with the region could also help the European
Union improve the security of its energy supplies.
HOW MUCH TRADE DOES EUROPE DO WITH PARTICIPATING STATES?
In the first six months of this year, the European Union
recorded a trade surplus of 3.3 billion euros with the six
states. Germany, Italy and Poland are the biggest exporters to
the area, with about half of all of European exports to the six
countries going to Ukraine.
WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN VILNIUS?
Georgia and Moldova are due to endorse the completion of
negotiations on their trade agreements with the EU.
Ukraine was expected to sign such a deal but Kiev has
shelved the plans, saying it preferred to revive close contacts
with Russia.
A visa facilitation agreement with Azerbaijan will be
signed, allowing Azeris to get EU visas faster, for less money
and with fewer supporting documents.
Georgia will also achieve closer cooperation with the
European Union in its crisis management missions, while Ukraine
will complete preparations for close cooperation in aviation.
($1 = 0.7374 euros)
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Pravin Char)