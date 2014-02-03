* EU will not get into bidding war with Russia - Barroso
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The European Union played down
reports on Monday that it was working on a large aid package to
help Ukraine through its economic crisis, saying it had no
intention of getting into a bidding war with Moscow to buy
Ukraine's loyalty.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the
EU was discussing with partners if it could do something to help
Ukraine through its current difficulties but that it was wrong
to think the EU must pay to entice countries such as Ukraine
into a closer relationship.
"We are not going to a bidding competition to say who pays
more" for Ukraine's signature on an agreement, Barroso told
reporters.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton was quoted by the
Wall Street Journal on Monday as saying that the EU and the
United States were working on a plan for significant short-term
financial assistance for Ukraine.
But several EU officials, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said there was no new plan for Ukraine apart from the
promise of financial help that Brussels had held out if it
signed a trade and cooperation agreement with the EU.
President Viktor Yanukovich's last-minute decision to turn
his back on the EU agreement last November in favour of closer
trade ties with Russia has triggered months of increasingly
violent demonstrations in Ukraine.
The EU has made clear that its offer to Ukraine to sign the
trade agreement and the financial benefits that go along with it
remain on the table.
"We are not talking about extra money. She (Ashton)
mentioned several options ... but it was always very clear that
it is part of one package that covers the short-term and
long-term needs (of Ukraine)," one EU source said.
EU aid remains conditional on Ukraine carrying out reforms
and reaching agreement with the International Monetary Fund, the
source said.
NO NEW MONEY
Another source said the EU's resources over the next few
years had been allocated and there was no pot for the EU to draw
on to give more money to Ukraine.
A third EU source said the U.S. State Department had been in
touch with the EU diplomatic service to say it was unaware of an
EU-U.S. package for Ukraine and pointing out that Ukraine is in
Europe's backyard.
After Yanukovich turned his back on the EU agreement, he won
a $15 billion bailout promise from Russia to help Ukraine's
struggling economy. Having lent $3 billion so far, Moscow
suspended a further tranche of $2 billion after Ukrainian Prime
Minister Mykola Azarov resigned last week.
That could exacerbate the financial difficulties of
Ukraine's government, which needs more than $17 billion this
year to pay its foreign bills, including for Russian gas.
EU officials said last December they were in discussion with
the IMF, the World Bank and other major financial institutions
on ways to help Ukraine if it decided to sign the free-trade
agreement with the EU.
The EU had promised Ukraine a 610 million euro loan if it
reached an agreement with the IMF. Altogether, Ukraine could
have been in line to receive at least 19 billion euros in EU
loans and grants over the seven years if it had signed the
accord, according to internal EU estimates.
That remained the only package on the table, EU sources
said, although Barroso said on Monday the EU was discussing with
its partners "if we can do something more" in the short term to
help Ukraine with its difficulties.
"We don't agree with the idea that for a country to join
this agreement (with the EU), we should pay something ... In
fact our big offer to Ukraine is the agreement itself. We are
offering Ukraine access to the biggest market in the world that
is the European Union internal market," Barroso said.