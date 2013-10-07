* Ukraine hopes to sign key agreements with EU in November
* But will Yanukovich cede to EU pressure over jailed
opponent?
* Feud is deeply personal
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Oct 7 It's a vicious feud that has
poisoned Ukrainian politics for a decade.
Now the bad blood between President Viktor Yanukovich and
Yulia Tymoshenko, his jailed opponent, seems the only real bar
to a landmark deal with Europe that offers Ukraine an escape
from centuries of Russian influence.
She is serving a seven-year jail sentence for abuse of power
but the European Union, with which the ex-Soviet republic hopes
to seal agreements on association and free trade next month,
wants her released.
It says the former prime minister is the victim of political
manoeuvring and the way she has been treated does not befit a
state poised to take a foothold in the democratic mainstream.
No-one doubts Yanukovich's desire to sign with the EU. And,
on the surface, the Tymoshenko issue ought to be easy to solve.
EU mediators have offered Yanukovich a way out, suggesting
he pardon her so she can go to Germany for medical treatment.
That would avoid the need for time-consuming
changes to legislation.
With this option, Yanukovich would get a hefty pat on the
back from the 28-member EU and land a deal that would earn him a
niche in history.
That should fortify him for a bruising time ahead in
relations with big neighbour Russia which is readying for
"protectionist" action against its former Soviet ally because of
its swing to the West.
His magnanimity might even cut the ground from under the
opposition in time for his 2015 bid for re-election. It might
bring a gentler, more human touch to his image of unforgiving,
bullying hard-man.
But this is Ukraine.
Both Yanukovich and Tymoshenko are creatures of the brutal
early years of post-Soviet independence, a rough world of
winner-takes-all when wealth and power were amassed and the
alliances and elites of today were forged.
Yanukovich, a burly 63-year-old former electrician, fought
his way up the ladder of power in the bruising arena of the
Donbass mining region. His power base is in the east where he is
backed by Ukraine's wealthiest industrial barons.
She made a fortune as a gas trader in the mid-1990s, earning
the sobriquet 'gas princess'. She draws most of her support from
central and western areas, particularly Ukrainian-speaking ones.
A fiery-tongued populist known for her trademark
peasant-styled hair braid, she was a leading light in the 2004-5
'Orange Revolution' protests that doomed Yanukovich's first bid
for the presidency.
The country's highest court overturned his victory, on the
grounds of irregularities, and he lost to Tymoshenko's ally
Viktor Yushchenko in an unprecedented third ballot.
To this day, he believes he was robbed of what was
rightfully his, aides say.
As prime minister, she became the scourge of Ukraine's
super-wealthy by launching a policy of re-nationalisations of
enterprises which she said had been sold off cheaply to favoured
oligarchs. Most of these are Yanukovich's backers today.
When he made a comeback in February 2010, she ran him close
for the presidency after a bitterly-fought campaign in which she
heaped personal invective on her opponent.
Following a 2011 trial which the West said smacked of
"selective justice", she was jailed for abuse of office linked
to a gas deal which she had brokered with Russia as prime
minister. The Yanukovich government says the deal saddled
Ukraine with an exorbitant price for Russian gas supplies.
LOSING FACE
Yanukovich's dislike of the sharp-tongued Tymoshenko, who
once branded him a "common coward" on state television, is such
that only in the past two weeks has he been able to bring
himself to pronounce her name in public.
He has recently begun to hint at a breakthrough via EU
mediation. But he still maintains he has no powers to overrule
the courts and send a convicted criminal abroad for treatment.
This argument only draws derision from the opposition which
berates Yanukovich for his dictatorial style and say he has the
courts under his thumb.
"The mechanism is simple enough," Arseny Yatsenyuk, one of
three main opposition leaders, said with mock incredulity to a
question on a TV chat show. "A pen, a sheet of paper, a decree
from the president of Ukraine pardoning Yulia Tymoshenko.
Signature - Viktor Yanukovich," he said. Job done.
The pressures, though, are now mounting on him to let her go
to Germany for medical treatment at Berlin's Charite clinic - an
offer which she now says she is ready to accept "for the sake of
a successful Ukraine".
Threats of retaliatory trade action from Russian President
Vladimir Putin and his aides have drawn an angry response from
Yanukovich's big-business backers and may have served only to
convince him that the EU path is the one to take.
And though the EU's formal position has still to
crystallise, EU member states would still like him to free her
before the watershed summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on November
28-29.
A PROSECUTOR FIRED
So, will he, won't he, let her go ?
Last Friday, in advance of a visit to Poland, Ukraine's
cheerleader in Europe, Yanukovich fired a top prosecutor who has
been building other, more serious, criminal cases against
Tymoshenko.
This seemed a clear gesture to the EU ahead of Vilnius.
And on Monday, the daily newspaper Segodnya owned by one of
Yanukovich's wealthy backers carried a portrait of Tymoshenko
under the headline "Guten Tag, Berlin!"
But he still has to make a solid announcement on her case.
Uppermost in his considerations, commentators say, is that
Tymoshenko could recharge her batteries in Germany and return to
the political fray after treatment to challenge him in 2015.
Her legal status as a convicted criminal might well prevent
this. Her lawyer says she seeks "full rehabilitation", apart
from release, and the details of any 'exit package' for her
might yet prove to be a sticking point.
She has done nothing to allay Yanukovich's worst suspicions
about her intentions.
In typical feisty fashion, Tymoshenko declared on Friday
that while she was ready to take an offer to go to Germany for
treatment she did not intend to seek asylum or emigrate.
She accused her nemesis of seeking to build a "European"
Ukraine "on the basis of dictatorship, clientelism, corruption
and political repression".
"I will actively take part in freeing Ukraine from
dictatorship," she declared.
There has been a realignment in the opposition during her
absence, though, and Tymoshenko may be a diminishing force.
Yanukovich may see the real threat to re-election coming from
newly-emerged opposition leaders, notably heavweight boxing
champion Vitaly Klitschko.
Nonetheless, analysts say, Yanukovich does, almost
irrationally, fear retribution or some sort of revenge from
Tymoshenko were she to be released from confinement.
These analysts say he might still be waiting to see how the
EU position shapes up as the Vilnius summit approaches.
He may be hoping that, within the ranks of the EU,
geo-political expediency and the historic chance of prising
Ukraine free from Russia will outweigh principle.
"He might take this to the wire, hoping he can get a
signature without letting her go" said one diplomat.
Yulia Mostovaya, Editor-in-Chief of the weekly Dzerkalo
Tyzhnya, said it was now down to Yanukovich and Tymoshenko to
back down from entrenched positions for the good of Ukraine.
"This is about the fate of the country," she wrote. "The
question is: which of them - Yanukovich or Tymoshenko - will
pardon the other. The one who makes that step will not
necessarily win, but will give the country a chance."
"But if they go head-to-head then everyone can lose," she
said.