BRUSSELS Dec 15 The European Union said on Sunday it was putting on hold work with Ukraine on a trade and cooperation agreement, saying the arguments being made by the Kiev government had "no grounds in reality".

EU enlargement chief Stefan Fuele said on Twitter that he had told Ukraine's first deputy prime minister Serhiy Arbuzov last week that further discussion on the trade agreement was conditional on a clear commitment by Kiev to sign it, but he had not heard back from the Ukraine government.

As a result, work on the agreement was "on hold", he said.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Janet Lawrence)