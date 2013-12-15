(Adds quotes)
BRUSSELS Dec 15 The European Union said on
Sunday it was suspending further work with Ukraine on an
ambitious trade and cooperation agreement because the government
in Kiev had failed to give a clear commitment to signing the
deal.
EU enlargement chief Stefan Fuele said on Twitter that the
words and deeds of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich and his
government on the proposed trade pact with the EU were "further
and further apart. Their arguments have no grounds in reality."
Fuele said he had told Ukraine's first deputy prime minister
Serhiy Arbuzov in Brussels last Thursday that further discussion
on the trade agreement was conditional on a clear commitment by
Kiev to sign it, but he had received no response.
As a result, work on the agreement was "on hold", he said.
Kiev had been expected to sign the agreement at a summit
last month, but Yanukovich turned his back on the accord at the
last minute in favour of closer ties with Moscow, leading to
mass protests in Kiev.
The EU kept its offer on the table and Arbuzov said in
Brussels last Thursday that Ukraine would sign the pact soon,
but Brussels disputes Kiev's assertions that it needs 20 billion
euros ($27 billion) of EU aid to offset the cost of adapting to
the agreement.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Janet Lawrence)