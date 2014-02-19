BRUSSELS Feb 19 European Union governments are
expected to urgently agree sanctions against those responsible
for violence and use of excessive force in Ukraine, European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday.
"We have ... made it clear that the EU will respond to any
deterioration on the ground. We therefore expect that targeted
measures against those responsible for violence and use of
excessive force can be agreed by our member states as a matter
of urgency," Barroso said in a statement.
"We call on all sides to immediately put an end to the
violence and engage into a meaningful dialogue, responding to
the democratic aspirations of the Ukrainian people," he said.