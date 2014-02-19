BRUSSELS Feb 19 European Union governments are expected to urgently agree sanctions against those responsible for violence and use of excessive force in Ukraine, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday.

"We have ... made it clear that the EU will respond to any deterioration on the ground. We therefore expect that targeted measures against those responsible for violence and use of excessive force can be agreed by our member states as a matter of urgency," Barroso said in a statement.

"We call on all sides to immediately put an end to the violence and engage into a meaningful dialogue, responding to the democratic aspirations of the Ukrainian people," he said.