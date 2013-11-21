KIEV Nov 21 Failure by Ukrainian President
Viktor Yanukovich to sign a landmark trade and cooperation
agreement with the European Union would be grounds for
impeachment, opposition leader Arseny Yatsenyuk said on
Thursday.
Speaking shortly after the government announced it was
suspending preparations for signing the pact with the EU and
renewing dialogue with Russia, Yatsenyuk said if Yanukovich
refused now to sign with the EU bloc it would amount to "state
treason and grounds for impeachment".
Prime Minister Mykola Azarov should now resign, he added.
The agreement is scheduled to be signed in the Lithuanian
capital Vilnius on Nov. 29.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Janet Lawrence)