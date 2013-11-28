VILNIUS Nov 28 Ukraine is still welcome to seek
a trade pact with the European Union, despite Kiev's
announcement last week that it was shelving such efforts, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.
"I don't have any hope that it will happen this time but the
door is open," Merkel said on arrival in the Lithuanian capital
Vilnius, where EU leaders were due to hold a summit with
countries in eastern Europe and southern Caucasus.
Before Ukraine's surprise change of heart, the EU had said
it could sign a trade deal with Kiev at the summit, which starts
later on Thursday.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft and Justyna Pawlak in Vilnius and
John O'Donnell in Brussels)