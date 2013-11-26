KIEV Nov 26 Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich will attend a summit with the European Union this week to discuss possible three-way talks on Ukraine's economic problems which would also involve Russia, Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Tuesday.

Azarov also told reporters that Ukraine would soon start talks with Russia on reviving economic relations with Moscow following Kiev's decision to suspend moves to sign a trade pact with the EU on Friday in Vilnius.

"From the beginning of December, we will sit down at the negotiating table and draw up a 'road map' for re-establishing our relations," he said.