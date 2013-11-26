KIEV Nov 26 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich will attend a summit with the European Union this
week to discuss possible three-way talks on Ukraine's economic
problems which would also involve Russia, Prime Minister Mykola
Azarov said on Tuesday.
Azarov also told reporters that Ukraine would soon start
talks with Russia on reviving economic relations with Moscow
following Kiev's decision to suspend moves to sign a trade pact
with the EU on Friday in Vilnius.
"From the beginning of December, we will sit down at the
negotiating table and draw up a 'road map' for re-establishing
our relations," he said.