UPDATE 6-Oil prices firm, stay in tight range as stocks data awaited
* Russia, Iraq say too early to discuss extending output cut (Updates prices)
TRIESTE, Italy Nov 26 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday the European Union should not criticise Moscow over concerns about the potential consequences if Ukraine were to sign a trade deal with the EU, saying it would flood Russia with EU goods.
Putin, speaking at a news conference after talks with Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta, also said Russia had not discussed revising state-controlled Gazprom's costly gas supply contract with Ukraine in an attempt to persuade Kiev not to sign the trade pact with the EU.
"Gazprom and (Ukraine's Naftogaz) have a contract that I believe is signed until 2019 and we did not discuss revising the contract," Putin said. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman)
* Russia, Iraq say too early to discuss extending output cut (Updates prices)
ABU DHABI/DUBAI/RIYADH, March 7 A partnership of U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland Co and Saudi foods group Almarai is among potential bidders for Saudi Grains Organisation's milling operations, the kingdom's sole supplier, sources aware of the matter said.
DUBAI, March 7 Saudi Arabian corporate earnings may finally have bottomed out after two years of falls due to low oil prices and the government austerity which followed, with the petrochemicals sector leading signs of recovery.