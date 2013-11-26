(Adds quotes, context)
TRIESTE, Italy Nov 26 Russian President
Vladimir Putin on Tuesday dismissed European Union criticism
over Ukraine's decision to suspend plans for a trade pact with
the EU and denied Moscow had reached a deal to supply cheaper
gas to Kiev.
Putin rejected suggestions from Brussels that Russia had
pressured Ukraine to pull out of signing the deal at an EU
summit this week. He said he had been concerned Russia's market
would have been flooded with EU goods as a result.
"We are not ready to throw open our gates to European goods
like that," Putin said, speaking at a joint news conference
after talks with Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta in Trieste.
"I would ask our friends in Brussels - my good personal
friends in the European Commission - to refrain from harsh
words," he said, referring to a blunt statement from the EU's
two most senior officials on Monday.
In the statement on Monday, European Council President
Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso said they "strongly disapprove of the Russia position
and actions" on Ukraine's choice.
Asked whether he had promised Ukraine lower gas prices as an
incentive to walk away from the EU deal and move closer to
Moscow, he said he and Ukrainian officials had not discussed
changing a 2009 contract whose prices are a burden on Ukraine.
"Gazprom and Naftogaz have a contract that I believe is
signed until 2019 and we did not discuss revising the contract,"
Putin said, referring to the state-controlled Russian gas export
monopoly and Ukraine's state energy company.
He said Russian banks have been providing loans to Ukraine
regularly, with the total amount reaching abut $30 billion,
adding: "We will continue to work with Ukraine. Not at a loss,
but we will work on ... energy and in the financial sector."
