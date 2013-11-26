UPDATE 6-Oil prices firm, stay in tight range as stocks data awaited
* Russia, Iraq say too early to discuss extending output cut (Updates prices)
MOSCOW Nov 26 Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said on Tuesday the European Union was wrong to criticise Moscow over Ukraine's decision to back away from a trade deal with the EU.
"In this case it is inappropriate to speak of any kind of pressure," Interfax news agency quoted Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, as saying in Russia's first public response to a statement from EU leaders on Monday expressing disapproval of Moscow's actions. (Reporting by Jason Bush,; Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Russia, Iraq say too early to discuss extending output cut (Updates prices)
ABU DHABI/DUBAI/RIYADH, March 7 A partnership of U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland Co and Saudi foods group Almarai is among potential bidders for Saudi Grains Organisation's milling operations, the kingdom's sole supplier, sources aware of the matter said.
DUBAI, March 7 Saudi Arabian corporate earnings may finally have bottomed out after two years of falls due to low oil prices and the government austerity which followed, with the petrochemicals sector leading signs of recovery.